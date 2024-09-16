Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Calbee stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Monday. Calbee has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

