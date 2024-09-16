Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of Calbee stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Monday. Calbee has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.
Calbee Company Profile
