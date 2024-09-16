Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 542,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $265,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,128. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

