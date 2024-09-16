C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 367.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

