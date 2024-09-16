Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 2,599 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,900 shares of company stock worth $418,732,178. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $923.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $833.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

