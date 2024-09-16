Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) PT at C$15.43

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TA

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. TransAlta has a one year low of C$8.22 and a one year high of C$12.78.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of C$582.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.4504537 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,820. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.