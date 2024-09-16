Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price at $23.00

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $655.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,054.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $29,572.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,279.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,054.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $347,749. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 260.4% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

