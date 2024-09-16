Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Target Price at $22.25

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QNST shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QuinStreet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

QuinStreet Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.