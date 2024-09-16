Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Target Price at $22.25

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
Several equities research analysts have commented on QNST shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of QNST opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $20.50.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
