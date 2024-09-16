Brokerages Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NPCE stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.80. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 13.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

