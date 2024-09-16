Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target at $63.35

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Baird R W lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.