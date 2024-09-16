Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $167.69 on Monday. Broadcom has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,690,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,367,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

