BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRSP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 238,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,232. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $775.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.89.

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,489,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,175 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

