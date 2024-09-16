Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bridgeline Digital stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.14. 17,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,544. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

