Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.05 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bridge Investment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently -216.67%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $213,297.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,605,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,517,572.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bridge Investment Group news, CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $51,464.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,288.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $213,297.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,605,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,517,572.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,366 shares of company stock worth $687,133. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

