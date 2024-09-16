Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1,809.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $8.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 333,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

