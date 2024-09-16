BNP Paribas Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.31.

MU stock opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 459.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

