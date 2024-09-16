Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $20.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.