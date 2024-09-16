BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $902.13.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $885.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $903.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $857.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

