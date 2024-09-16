Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the August 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Biomerica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRA remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,489. Biomerica has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -1.09.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC grew its stake in Biomerica by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.