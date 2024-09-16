Bcwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bcwm LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 2.9% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diageo by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DEO opened at $132.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.86. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

