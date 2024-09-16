Bcwm LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bcwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,922,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $26,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,460,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV stock opened at $82.32 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

