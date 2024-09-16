Bcwm LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bcwm LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.8% of Bcwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $238.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.23. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.