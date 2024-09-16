Bcwm LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Bcwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Bcwm LLC owned approximately 1.13% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 152,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 328,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $25.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

