Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BRNS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 15,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.53.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,292,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

