Bank of America Raises Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $124.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCC. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

BCC stock opened at $135.86 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.32.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 500.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

