Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,624,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,845 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in Bancolombia by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 818,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,977 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $10,299,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $9,260,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $8,248,000.

NYSE CIB opened at $31.81 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

