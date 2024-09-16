Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Badger Meter

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.74. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $210.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.