Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $103.27

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $103.27, but opened at $100.83. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $97.22, with a volume of 90,624 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $20,819,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

