Avalanche Price Hits $23.79 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.65 billion and $197.68 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $23.79 or 0.00040374 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,813,887 coins and its circulating supply is 405,810,787 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

