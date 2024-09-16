Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $251.29 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $23.28 or 0.00040353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $9.45 billion and approximately $251.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,849,650 coins and its circulating supply is 405,846,550 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

