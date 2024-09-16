AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.25.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

