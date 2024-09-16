Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

