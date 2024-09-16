Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.49.
Aura Systems Company Profile
