Audius (AUDIO) One Day Volume Tops $4.33 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $151.40 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars.

