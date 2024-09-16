Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Plans Annual Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Atour Lifestyle has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $19.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.