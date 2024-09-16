Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

