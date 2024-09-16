ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.76

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

ASOMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

