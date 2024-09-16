Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Artemis Gold Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Artemis Gold stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.78.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
