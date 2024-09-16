Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.75 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE AHH opened at $11.97 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 858.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 126,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

