ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.40 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) EPS for the quarter.
In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.80 per share, with a total value of $607,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,421 shares of company stock worth $1,666,176. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $59,395,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,731,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
