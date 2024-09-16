ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,798,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,936,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47,983.0 days.
ANZ Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of ANZGF opened at $18.00 on Monday. ANZ Group has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.
ANZ Group Company Profile
