Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

