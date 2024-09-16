Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Up 0.9 %

DASH opened at $131.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.62, a PEG ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,769 shares of company stock worth $28,250,113. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.