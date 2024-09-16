Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $816.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $945.50. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

