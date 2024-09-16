ANDY Trading Up 5.5% This Week (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, ANDY has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANDY has a total market capitalization of $62.17 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANDY token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ANDY Profile

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00006528 USD and is down -14.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,671,054.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

