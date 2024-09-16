Analyzing GAP (NYSE:GPS) & ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF)

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) and ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and ABC-Mart,Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30% ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.00 billion 0.61 $502.00 million $1.80 13.64 ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GAP and ABC-Mart,Inc.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than ABC-Mart,Inc..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GAP and ABC-Mart,Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 7 8 0 2.53 ABC-Mart,Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAP presently has a consensus target price of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given GAP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than ABC-Mart,Inc..

Summary

GAP beats ABC-Mart,Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores. The company offers its products under the VANS, HAWKINS, Saucony, NUOVO, DANNER, SPERRY,WHITE'S BOOTS, and byA brand names. It operates various stores in Hokkaido, Tohoku, Tokyo, Kanto, Chubu, Kansai, Chugoku and Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, as well as South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

