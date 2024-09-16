Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $86.38

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,392 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $76,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,104 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.