Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Target Price at $138.20

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.7 %

BOOT opened at $154.55 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $162.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.