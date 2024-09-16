Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Target Price at $138.20

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT opened at $154.55 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $162.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

