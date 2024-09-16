Analysts Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) PT at $3.67

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBP. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 61,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 190,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 152,992 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

