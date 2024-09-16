American Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $84.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

