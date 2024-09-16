American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

AHR opened at $24.58 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $42,337,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,381,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

