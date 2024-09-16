Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to “Outperform” at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

